Harish Rao inaugurates 2BHK houses in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T.Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated 360 2BHK in Siddipet. He also distributed Bathukamma sarees to the women at an event organized in Jai Shankar Community Hall.

The finance minister also initiated PNG piped gas connection in the houses.

Present on the occasion were TRS Member of Legislative Council Farooq Hussain, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairperson Rajanarsu, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan and other district senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the 2BHK scheme for the poor is the brainchild of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao. He added that such scheme is being implemented only in the Telangana state.

Rao added that another 500 houses will be handed over in the next couple of months.

On the occasion of the Bathukamma festival, he distributed sarees of 110 different varieties and colours to the women beneficiaries. A total of 3.83 lakh of women eligible under the food security card scheme in Siddipet were handed over the sarees.

Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy acknowledged the benefits provided by Chief Minister KCR and thanked Finance Minister Rao as well for his services.