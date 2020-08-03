Harish Rao inaugurates JITO-Corona Care Center containing 100 beds

Hyderabad: Amidst so much negative news here comes the good news. JITO Hyderabad Chapter turns Hotel Manasarovar The Fern at Chiraan Fort Club in Begumpet, Hyderabad into “JITO COVID CARE CENTER(JITO-CCC), offers services for isolation and treatment for asymptomatic & mild COVID-19 patients.

The JITO-CCC was formally inaugurated by Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, accompanied by K. Prabhakar Reddy, MP and Kanthi Kumar, MLA.

Addressing the gathering Harish Rao, told doctors at JITO — Corona Care Center to handle Corona patients with patience and humanity. Such a situation is missing in many hospitals currently.

Responding to the request made by Motilal Bhalgat, Chairman of Mahavir Hospital & Research Center to make Mahavir Hospital a freehold so that they could construct a new building and expand, Harish Rao gave them an assurance to organise their meeting with Chief Minister and pursue the matter.

JITO a global body which works with a motto Seva, Knowledge and Economic Empowerment has inaugurated 15 such Corona Care Centers across the country. The sixteenth was inaugurated today. JITO plans to set up more such centres across the country.

Harish Rao who inaugurated this new center in India described it as a need of the hour. Society needs more such centres. Our CM tells us to talk less and work more. The more we talk, the patients are more confused. Corona is invisible. So contracting Corona or not is not in our hands. The victims must not be discriminated against. So he told doctors and nurses at JITO-CCC handle patients with care, positivity and good attitude. “Handle with humanity. Good words used, confidence given to patients help them mentally and contributes to faster recovery,” he said.

“The Jain community is always at the forefront in taking up such projects, furthermore providing care at the most affordable cost,” Harish said.

Addressing the gathering, Motilal Bhalgat Chairman of Mahavir Hospital & Research Center appealed to Harish Rao to give his medical institution a FreeHold on the land. The hospital is located on land on a long lease. The first 30 years lease expired in 2007 and the next 30 years lease will end in the year 2037. But, given the yeoman services offered by it to the poor, I urge Government of Telangana to give us Freehold on the land, so that we will construct a new building and expand current 220 beds to 400. We can pitch in, raise money and make a huge structure with 1,50,000 sq feet constructed area. We are willing to invest anywhere above Rs 25 crore on such an expansion and if need be we will raise more money, he shared.

“Further, he added, Mahavir Hospital created 25 bedded COVID wings and if the need arises. we will expand to 100 beds,” shared Mahavir Hospital Chairman.

Speaking on the occasion Narendra Surana said, “JITO members risked their lives in setting up this care Center with a sole motive to make COVID care affordable.”

“The JITO-CCC will have three doctors and nurses stationed 24×7 in the premises itself,” shared Ashok Kothari who worked tirelessly behind this project. The idea behind this care Center is to provide affordable care. We are even willing to admit deserving poor for free on a case to basis and the need, he added.

Manoj Dugar, Chairman of JITO, Hyderabad Chapter said that it is a community service project. We unitedly want to help fellow citizens in this hour of crisis. JITO has 15,000 members all over the world he shared.

Vinod Ranka informed that The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) is a worldwide body of Jains is committed to spiritual awakening to perpetuate the Jain principles of non- violence, noble charities among others for a peaceful world with compassion towards all living beings and as a result have a harmonious and a happy world.

As private hospitals fleecing patients, the victims of Corona are more terrified about going to hospitals rather than Corona. In light of this background, JITO has decided to come and offer the most affordable solution.

The pricing is kept based on the affordability of the patients. The package includes all meals, medication, treatment and stay.

The JITO Corona Care Centre is permitted and approved by the Telangana State Health Department.

COVID has turned the world upside down. First, it was lockdown, jobs, business loss and now the probability of hospitalization. All these are put together are taking a toll on the people.

The JITO Hyderabad Chapter decided to set up this facility on humanitarian grounds in association with Mahavir Hospital & Research Center. JITO COVID CARE CENTER’ (JITO-CCC) will be formally functional from August 5 onwards.

JITO Advisors — Narendra Surana, Ashok Kothari, Surender Bantus, Motilal Bhakghat; Core Committee Members — Gautam Bhansali, Basant Bafna, Goutam Sehlot, BL Bhandara, Arvind Srimal, Manoj Parmar, Ashok Vajavat, Ashok Barmecha, Vinod Ranka and Sub Committee — Anil Anchaliya, Jitender Doshi, Jitender Lunia, Umesh Bagrecha, Hitesh Vanigota, Arvind Seth; JITO HYD Chapter office bearers—Manoj Dugar, Mahesh Golecha and Jayant Jain graced the inaugurated function.