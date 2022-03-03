Harish Rao lays foundation stone for new district hospital building at Narsapur

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new district hospital building at Narsapur, Nirmal district.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Harish said that the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers have gained a lot of respect since the TRS government has come to power. “Back then, ASHA workers used to be tired of protesting again and again at the Indira Park (Dharna Chowk). But now, Hon’ble CM KCR, without you even asking for it, gave a 30 per cent incentive taking the salary from Rs 1500 to Rs 9750 rupees. Nowhere in the country has this happened,” he remarked.

T Harish Rao providing KCR kits to new mothers. Photo: Twitter.

The Health minister reminded the ASHA workers that smartphones with 4g sim cards were provided to them recently. “I used to conduct teleconferences because you all lacked 4g sim cards. Now we will conduct video conferences. There will be a point in the future that you can treat patients using the video streaming facility,” he said.

He further asked ASHA workers and the Auxilary Nurse Midwives (ANM) to compulsorily conduct the first Ante Natal check-up on pregnant women into their fourth month. “A total of four such checkups should happen. 300 Amma odi vehicles have been given to you. KCR kits are also given. Rs 3000 will be given to pregnant women after every such check-up. Especially in our Nirmal district, women suffer from Anemia. If such an issue is detected in the checkup, doctors can give them supplements and thereby the newborn will be healthy. That is why the Ante natal checkup is extremely important,” he said.

The minister also visited the 30-bed community health hospital at Narsapur and gave away the government’s flagship KCR kits to new mothers.