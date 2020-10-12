Harish Rao: TRS would set records in the upcoming Dubbaka elections

Siddipet: With the nearing Dubbaka byelection the opposition party leaders are seen join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after which the State’s Finance Minister T Harish Rao believes that TRS would set records in the upcoming by-elections.

On Sunday the pink party was organized welcoming senior Congress leader Bangaraiah during wjhich Harish Rao said that the ruling TRS is going to rewrite history in the Dubbak bypoll, which is scheduled for November 3.

“As the election approaches, public support for TRS is increasing by the day. Leaders from parties are queuing up to join TRS. People like the welfare schemes and development works launched by our government, and they are ready to ensure a grand victory for us in Dubbaka. I am sure this time our candidate will win with a bigger margin of votes than S Ramalingareddy did in 2018,” he said.

Harish Rao request NRIs to stand against false propaganda

Earlier, the Minister held a video conference with NRIs from 30 countries, during which he urged them to counter the false propaganda being carried on social media against the TRS.

Lauding the NRIs for playing a key role in Telangana movement, he said that now the NRIs should an active role in of Dubbaka elections.

Meanwhile, Shalivahana Sangam in Thimmapur village of Dubbaka mandal passed a resolution to support to the TRS in the byelection. Gurralapally villagers, under Begumpet panchayat limits, also passed a similar resolution supporting S Sujatha.