Harish Rao turns 48, KTR greets

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister, T Harish Rao today turned 48 years. IT and Municipal Minister, K Taraka Rama Rao has greeted his brother in law Harish Rao on his birthday.

Taking to twitter, KTR has wished Harish Rao a long and healthy life. The IT minister tweeted that Harish will remain in public life for long time and be happy. It gives me immense pleasure to be associating with you in the TRS party and in the government, KTR has said. KTR also praised stating that Harish Rao is a dynamic leader and always been a hard worker.

Former MP Kavitha, MP Santosh Kumar also extended greetings to the finance minister on the occasion. Several ministers, MLAs, and TarS leaders greeted Harish Rao on this occasion. Due to corona lockdown, Harish Rao is a way from celebrating the same.

However his followers distributed fruits and essential commodities and held blood donation camps. SC, ST Commission, E Srinivas has greeted Rao as 48 persons, on behalf of Mohan Foundation, came forward to donate their organs and offered agreement letters

