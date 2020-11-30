Harish Rao urges voters to reject BJP government

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday claimed that TRS government is known for the welfare schemes and development in the state. He further said that the KCR government should also be appreciated for the 650 crore relief fund.

Accusing BJP and its campaigning both by Home Minister Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath he said that the BJP is trying to blame the TRS government to gain in GHMC polls, he said while addressing the public meeting and media in Patancheruvu.

He further assured that the rest of the victims will get Rs 10000 help from December 7.

Alleging that BJP is raking up communal issues for votes, he said that GHMC voters should reject the BJP as the Centre denied funds to help flood victims. He said, “The BJP stalled this help and make false promises to give Rs 25000 to them.”

As quoted by The New Indian Express he said, “Do not believe in divisive politics of the BJP and the Congress as they try to stall growth he said. The centre has cancelled ITIR and denied funds to the state. The BJP National leaders come in groups and the local leaders to make any promise for city development.”