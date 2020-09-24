Harish slams centre on funds

Hyderabad: Finance Minister of Telangana T Harish Rao today launched a scathing attack on the centre for failing to clear Rs 10000 crore dues to the state. He appealed to the people in Dubbaka segment to vote for the TRS candidate in the by poll for development.

The minister asked the people of the segment to reject the opposition congress and BJP candidates stalling development works. At a program in Siddipet he distributed cheques to beneficiaries under some schemes. He offered cheques to 266 farmers and those who lost houses.

On the occasion, the minister accused the BJP government at the centre of denying funds to the state despite repeated requests. Though the state has suffered huge loss due to corona effect the government did not stopped welfare programs. Against Rs 75000 cr income the state got about Rs 49000 crore and despite Rs 36000 loss the welfare has not stopped in the state he claimed. The Congress, BJP making false charges and seeking votes now in the by-poll he fumed. Under GST, IGST and 14 th finance commission, the centre has to offer Rs 10000 crore and not giving after repeated letters.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Modi government for the same and there is no response he charged. Deny and reject them as they continue to oppose the development programs he said. If you want development vote for the TRS candidate and reject the opposition parties he urged.