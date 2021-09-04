HarmonyOS 2.0 reaches 90 million users

Beijing: Huawei officially released the HarmonyOS 2 operating system on June 2. It had over 50 million users in less than two months and now a latest report shows that HarmonyOS 2 has over 90 million users.

According to Huawei, the rollout of this system will be the largest in the company’s history. The brand target is that 200 million Huawei/Honor users will have this system by the end of the year, reports GizChina.

The operating system is currently available to almost 100 Huawei and Honor devices. Out of this number, 56 are old models from Huawei and Honor.

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

“Huawei is in a position to deliver an ecosystem that is on par with Google and Apple ecosystems,” said Eric Tan, Huawei’s head of consumer cloud services.

Huawei’s App Gallery has reached 420 million users. According to the company, App Gallery is now available in more than 170 countries.

In the wake of the US-China trade war, the Chinese giant last August officially launched ‘HarmonyOS’ aimed to reduce the company’s reliance on Google-developed Android OS.

In December last year, Huawei said it is preparing to bring Harmony OS to smartphones.