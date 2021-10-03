HarmonyOS 3 arriving soon, reveals Huawei employee

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd October 2021 4:17 pm IST
Beijing: A Huawei employee has revealed that the company is working on the next iteration of its proprietary operating system HarmonyOS 3.

An employee of the Chinese tech giant has said that the next generation of HarmonyOS is planned to be unveiled soon. Meanwhile, the company is planning on holding the Huawei Developer Conference on October 24, according to an ITHome report.

Huawei in June revealed HarmonyOS 2 operating system on June 2. The operating system is currently available to almost 100 Huawei and Honor devices. Out of this number, 56 are old models from Huawei and Honor.

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

Huawei’s App Gallery has reached 420 million users. According to the company, App Gallery is now available in more than 170 countries.

In the wake of the US-China trade war, the Chinese giant last August officially launched ‘HarmonyOS’ aimed to reduce the company’s reliance on Google-developed Android OS.

