By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 3:08 pm IST
Harris picks Indian-American as Press Secretary

Washington, Aug 18 : Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has picked Indian-American Sabrina Singh, who was on the communications team of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clintons 2016 presidential campaign, as her Press Secretary, it was reported.

Singh, 32, previously worked as spokesperson of two Democratic presidential candidates — New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, the American Bazaar reported on Monday.

“I’m so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can’t wait to get to work and win in November,” Singh said in a tweet on Sunday.

Besides being a top aide to Democratic National Convention Chairman Tom Perez, Singh has also overseen party’s coalition programs and several other important activities.

She comes from a family deep-rooted in American politics, said the American Bazaar repor.

Her grandfather J.J. Singh was the head of India League of America, a non-profit championing the interests of the Indian-American community.

Harris, who’s mother originated from Tamil Nadu and her father from Jamaica, is the first candidate of Vice President of the US of South Asian descent.

On August 11, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked Harris to be his running mate for the November 3 election, in a historic move that marked a breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

