Harris would be an insult to USA, says Trump

Washington: Mocking the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Donald Trump said it would be an “insult” if Senator Kamala Harris become the first woman to be elected president.

“People don’t like her,” Trump said recounting her slide in polls while she was running for the Democratic nomination for president last year.

“Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country.”

“Joe Biden has formed an unholy alliance with the radical left through Harris,” Trump said.

“You know who’s further left than crazy Bernie?” Trump asked, referring to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. “Kamala,” he said, mispronouncing her name three times in a row.

Harris, California’s junior senator and a former attorney general of that state, is the first Black and Indian-American and Black woman on a on a major presidential party ticket.