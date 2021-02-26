Harry Potter fame Emma Watson to quit acting?

New York: One of the most loved actresses in Hollywood industry, Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in the fantasy series ‘Harry Potter’, broke the internet on Thursday after reports of her taking a retirement from the world of acting surfaced online.

The rumours came as a shock to the fans and followers of Emma , who is into the acting world since she was just 9. She was last seen in 2019 Oscar nominated film Little Women and has been away from the screen since then.



Reports also said that Emma decided to take a step back from acting in order to spend more time with beau Leo Robinton. The news hit her fans badly as they were devastated.

Emma Watson’s manager reacts to the rumours

The actress’ fans however had a sigh of relief as her manager Jason Weinberg quashed rumours of the actress retiring from acting anytime soon. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jason said in a statement, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

“Emma Watson Retiring is something very personal to every Potterhead. No I will not be Getting Over this!!” wrote one fan. While another tweeted, “The 1st Crush You will always be my Hermione Granger and thanks for everything, Emma Watson! MY forever and EVER QUEEN #EmmaWatson @EmmaWatson (sic).”

However, with the fresh update from her manager, one Twitter user urged fans to stop paying tributes. He wrote, “Emma Watson isn’t retiring guys, stop sharing your Harry Potter scene shots. #EmmaWatson.”

Emma Watson isn't retiring guys, stop sharing your Harry Potter scene shots.#EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Rwub8ckFug — Abhijit Debnath (@abhi_7_jit) February 26, 2021

Check out how her fans reacted on Twitter.

And we should be ok with it if she did, at least temporarily. She's too good to give up acting completely, but the idea actors have to keep going without mental breaks is wrong. Let's also remember actors who did retire early are still alive. #EmmaWatson https://t.co/FAkOkOtJqH — Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant) February 26, 2021

Let's keep silence for 1 min.We respect your work and Decision. You had done such great things for women.

Starting with "Harry Potter" and ending with "little women".

Your acting skill surprises us.

One of my biggest dream is meeting with you.

You are the perfect lady of my life. pic.twitter.com/5WeRTaAk3j — DEVDUT SUTRADHAR (@Mr_Devdut) February 26, 2021

me when i read that Emma Watson had retired: pic.twitter.com/wYZ2Jc79Of — nat (@witchblackwidow) February 25, 2021

everyone say thank you emma watson for gracing us with the legend that is hermione granger pic.twitter.com/Ivjq2Hm2BL — jonah ♡ (@rogersmarvels) February 25, 2021

in honour of emma watson’s retirement pic.twitter.com/agGFlHiM6f — courtney (@infamousmargot) February 24, 2021

emma watson is retiring. we didn't appreciate her career enough 💔 pic.twitter.com/VwkeHkTNh2 — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️🦇 (@hpspideywayne) February 25, 2021

Emma Watson shot to fame as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise. Before Little Women, she was earlier seen in The Circle and the live-action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.