Harsh Vardhan donates deceased mother’s eyes at AIIMS

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 2:21 pm IST
Harsh Vardhan donates his mother's eyes at AIIMS after demise

New Delhi, Sep 6 : Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has donated the eyes of his mother at AIIMS after her death on Sunday.

Harsh Vardhan stated this in a message on Twitter.

He said that it was his mother’s wish to donate her eyes after her death. “As per her wishes, her eye donation was made at AIIMS right after her demise,” he posted.

Harsh Vardhan also said that he would submit her body to the administration of Maulana Azad Medical College on Sunday.

His 89-year-old mother died after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the minister had said on social media.

The minister had also shared a personal note where he termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added that her death would leave a void in his life that none can fill.

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” he tweeted earlier in the morning.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

