Harsh Vardhan donates his mother’s eyes at AIIMS after demise

New Delhi, Sep 6 : Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has donated eyes of her mother at AIIMS after her demise on Sunday, he informed via posting a message on micro-blogging website, Twitter.

Vardhan said that it was her mother’s wish to donate eyes after her death. “As per her wish, her eye donation was made at AIIMS right after her demise,” he posted.

Vardhan also said that he would submit her body to the administration of Maulana Azad Medical College at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Vardhan’s 89-year-old mother died after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the Union minister had informed via social media.

The Minister had also shared a personal note where he termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added saying that her death would leave a void in his life that none can fill.

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” he had tweeted earlier in the morning.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.