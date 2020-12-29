Harsh Vardhan nominated to board of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 7:44 pm IST

New Delhi, Dec 29 : India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has been nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance) as a member of its Board.

He will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Myint Htwe of Myanmar. Harsh Vardhan will be representing India from January 1, 2021 until December 31, 2023.

The Board normally meets twice a year in June and November or December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.

READ:  Apple places 3nm chip order from TSMC for Macs, iPhones

The GAVI Board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making, oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation.

With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations, as well as experts from the private sector, the Board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision making, innovation and partner collaboration.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world’s poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-lweala presently serves as Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

READ:  LG rolls out AirPlay 2, HomeKit support for 2018 smart TVs

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 7:44 pm IST
Back to top button