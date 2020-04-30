Harvard University offers free online courses

Massachusetts [US]: Harvard University is offering 67 free online courses. In order to access these courses, students have to register on the official website of the university.

These courses will not only enhance skills but also add value to the resume.

Certification

Although the students don’t have to pay for accessing the lectures, for certification, they have to upgrade the course by making payment.

It may be mentioned that learning new skills is the best way to spend lockdown days. These skills will increase a person’s value in the job market post-lockdown.

Steps to enroll in the course at website of Harvard University

Visit the official website of the university. Click on the course Click on the ‘Take course’ button. Provide basic details to register. After successful registration, students can watch lessons online.

