Harvey Weinstein has coronavirus

New York: 68 year old, rapist was tested positive, and is put in isolation just days after he was moved from Rikers Island to an upstate NY prison to start his 23-year sentence, on Thursday.

He is isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York.

The shamed producer told prison staff that he believed he has the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from notorious Rikers Island.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault

NYC was hit by the nation’s largest coronavirus jail outbreak to date this week

Even worse, At least 38 people tested positive at notorious Rikers Island and nearby facilities. A number of inmates have the virus.

It was stated that Harvey was unaware of the diagnosis.

