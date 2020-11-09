Haryana allows cracker bursting on Diwali

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 9:19 pm IST

Chandigarh, Nov 9 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that a relaxation of two hours from 8 p.m. would be given to burst crackers on Diwali.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have given permission to burst crackers for a limited time period due to increasing pollution in Delhi.

“It is our collective responsibility to maintain ecological balance. We have to keep this in mind while celebrating festivals and other occasions like Diwali,” he said.

Source: IANS

