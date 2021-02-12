Haryana budget will promote public interest: Khattar

Gurugram, Feb 12 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Friday that the state budget will be a public interest budget in which all sections of the society will be taken care of.

The budget will mainly focus on five subjects, education, health security, employment, self-reliance and self-respect, the CM said while addressing mediapersons after the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee here.

A total of 12 problems were discussed during the meeting, of which 11 were settled on the spot.

After the meeting, Khattar said that last time the government had decided to make it a practice that all stakeholders, MLAs and MPs would be consulted while formulating the budget. During this time, many suggestions were also included in the budget.

“This time due to the3 Covid-19 pandemic, the stakeholders could not meet physically, but a letter has been written to all concerned to send their suggestions to us by February 20,” the CM said, adding that the upcoming budget of the state will be of public interest.

“Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pendemic, special care will be taken to ensure that the problems of every sections of the society are resolved. Special care will be given to health, education, employment, self-reliance and self-respect,” he said.

Khattar said the state government is also going to make a rule in which development fee will be charged only one time for a particular plot. If the owner of a plot receives a notice from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to pay the development fee, he will not be charged if he produces the receipt of the development fee paid earlier.

Taking a dig at the opposition over the no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the state, Khattar said, “The BJP-JJP government in the state will complete its tenure, not only for this term, but also for the next term.”

