Haryana CM gives nod for three medical colleges

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to set up three new medical colleges in the state and also to start DM Cardiology course at Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

An official spokesman said the new medical colleges would come up in Sirsa, Kaithal, and Yamunangar districts.

He said the medical college in Sirsa would be set up on the land of Haryana Agricultural University, whereas the one in in Kaithal would be established in Sarpankheri village.

In Yamunanagar district, the medical college would be set up on a panchayat land.

The spokesman said the DM Cardiology course at PGIMS would run under the Medical Council of India.

