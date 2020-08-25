Haryana CM Khattar stable, says Medanta Hospital

Chandigarh, Aug 25 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who tested positive for coronavirus, is stable, his health bulletin said on Tuesday.

Khattar, 66, has been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

He tested positive for coronavirus after he had a fever and body ache for the last three days, the bulletin said.

“He was tested for Covid-19 and the result came as positive. Considering the age and history of diabetes, he was admitted to Medanta on 25.08.2020 at around 2.30 am. He was examined by the Medanta Covid Care Ward Team led by Dr. Sushila Kataria and treatment as per protocol started immediately.”

It said that Khattar has been maintaining his vital parameters e.g. pulse, respiration, and blood pressure.

“His general condition is stable and he is comfortable. Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, Dr. Virender Yadav, with Dr. Sushila Kataria, examined him this morning and prescribed further course of treatment,” the statement added.

