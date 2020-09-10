Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar discharged from hospital

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was discharged from the Medanta hospital in Gurugram at around 3 p.m. on Thursday after recovering from coronavirus infection, an official said.

In a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Medical Superintendent A.K. Dubey said that Manohar Lal Khattar has recovered from Covid-19 and has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Doctors have advised Khattar, who was in the hospital for 17 days, to stay in home-quarantine and monitor his health for a week, the official added.

Doctors at the hospital said that he did not have any symptoms of the infection and was in good health.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors from AIIMS in New Delhi, PGIMS in Rohtak, Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, Dr Sushila Kataria and their team had reviewed his condition, line of treatment.

Khattar tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25, just a day ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 26. The Chief Minister had shared the Covid-19 infection information via twitter.

Apart from this, the district health department had detected 306 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 14,295. Of these, 12,204 people have recovered. The Covid-19 toll has reached 140 in the district.

