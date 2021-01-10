Haryana CM’s Kisan Mahapanchayat called off after farmers vandalise venue

Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Kisan Mahapanchayat was called off on Sunday as agitating farmers vandalised the venue at Kaimla village in Karnal district.

Protesting farmers also damaged the helipad where Khattar was scheduled to land. Haryana Police used tear gas shells and water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Source: ANI