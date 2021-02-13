Haryana: Dalits reportedly attacked in Karnal

By Neha|   Published: 14th February 2021 12:06 am IST
Mir Alam Tank

Karnal: In Karnal city of Haryana State, miscreants attacked dalits and vandalized their properties.

According to a report in Kashmir Media Service, houses and bikes were set on fire in Valmiki Basti.

It is alleged that the persons who attacked the locality are involved in illicit liquor trade and they were trying to force Dalit youths into it.

The attack took place after the youths refused to join them, the locals added.

The residents of the locality alleged that despite the presence of the cops, the miscreants came back again to threaten them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Neha|   Published: 14th February 2021 12:06 am IST
Back to top button