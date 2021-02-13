Haryana: Dalits reportedly attacked in Karnal

Karnal: In Karnal city of Haryana State, miscreants attacked dalits and vandalized their properties.

According to a report in Kashmir Media Service, houses and bikes were set on fire in Valmiki Basti.

It is alleged that the persons who attacked the locality are involved in illicit liquor trade and they were trying to force Dalit youths into it.

The attack took place after the youths refused to join them, the locals added.

The residents of the locality alleged that despite the presence of the cops, the miscreants came back again to threaten them.