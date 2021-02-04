Haryana DGP among first frontline workers to get Covid-19 vax

Chandigarh, Feb 4 : Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava was among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccination that started in the state for frontline warriors on Thursday.

After getting the jab, the DGP said the entire police force had worked continuously on the front line when the pandemic was at its peak.

“Besides maintaining law and order, each of our officers and jawans fearlessly ensured food for the poor and also ensured safe home return of migrant workers. During lockdown, the humane face of the police came to the fore,” he said.

He said till now 3,000 police personnel in the state were infected with the virus, out of which 14 of them lost their lives.

