Haryana frames guidelines for film shooting

Chandigarh: With Unlock-4 guidelines regarding Covid-19 pandemic already in place, the Haryana government on Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for film shooting.

All applications seeking permission for the shooting of films would be received on the online portal and initial approval will be granted by the Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, a government statement said.

While the approval will then be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioners concerned in which the proposed locations for shooting are mentioned in the application.

As per the guidelines, all applications will include full details of locations, number of days and timing for which such permission is required on the online portal.

The statement said the Deputy Commissioner(s) in consultation with the police will consider granting permission and a copy of the permit will be endorsed to the police authorities for information and necessary action.

The duration of shooting should be restricted to the minimum possible and not more than 50 people should be present.

Moreover, shooting would commence only after all the people involved are thermally scanned and are found asymptomatic.

All non-acting crew members, including supporting staff, will wear masks during the shooting and will be instructed to maintain social distancing norms as applicable.

The shooting venue should have sanitizers, soaps and water, furthermore, the members present should frequently wash their hands.

Social distancing norms will have to be maintained, except for the ones who are being filmed.

