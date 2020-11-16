Haryana Governor tests positive for Covid-19

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 5:54 pm IST

Chandigarh, Nov 16 : Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to admitted to the Fortis Hospital near here on Monday.

Arya, 81, had complained of chest infection. He was tested for the virus on Sunday.

He is in the intensive care unit. “His condition is stable,” a hospital official said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, wished Arya a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, ministerial colleagues, and assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had contracted the virus and recovered.

