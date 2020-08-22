Haryana helping small-scale industries amid pandemic: Dushyant

Chandigarh, Aug 22 : The Haryana government has decided to produce quality products in small-scale industries by updating them with modern technologies, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.

He said the state has been supporting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While focusing in this direction, the government has granted approval for setting up the state-of-the-art common facility centres in two rural MSME clusters wherein a large number of units will benefit from new and modern technologies.

Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce, said this at the 10th state-level steering committee meeting.

He said the clusters that would benefit from the common facility centres are the furniture cluster in Sirsa district and the handloom and textile cluster in Panipat district.

The setting up of the common facility centres will not only help strengthen the MSMEs, but will also reduce the dependencies of micro enterprises on third party service providers, he said.

The state will provide grant to the tune of Rs 3.50 crore to two projects having a total investment of more than Rs 4.50 crore for setting up of design and finishing related common facilities.

He said the common facility centres will be set up within six months and will result in creation of several employment opportunities in the districts, while at the same time providing an opportunity to thousands of micro units to reduce their production costs and significantly improve product quality.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Apoorva Kumar Singh, said the government has adopted a cluster approach for strengthening MSMEs by upscaling their technological level, improve market access and enabling financial linkages.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.