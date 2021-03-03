Haryana Home Minister ‘annoyed’ over DGP’s extension

Chandigarh, March 3 : In another “war of supremacy” between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Home Minister Anil Vij, the latter has expressed ‘annoyance’ over granting extension to state police chief Manoj Yadava for one year.

Despite Vij’s reservations, Director General of Police (DGP) Yadava, who was due to return to central deputation, on Tuesday got a one-year extension to continue in the state.

On the day of getting the extension, Vij wrote a letter to express his ‘annoyance’, saying “it is so kind of the Intelligence Bureau Department (MHA) for extending the terms of the DGP only for one year”.

Admonishing the police chief, Vij, in a missive dated March 2, wrote, “He should be given extension only up to the time next arrangement is finalized because he is an incompetent officer.”

“Law and order situation of the state cannot be kept under control so long he is head of the police force because he has no control over the officers of his department.”

The letter further says “Moreover, the way he has mismanaged the farmers’ agitation, it is not in the interest of the state to continue him as the DGP. Therefore, the work on the panel sent by the ACS (Home) should be expedited so that the process of appointment of the new DGP is finalized at the earliest.”

Officials told IANS that the state had sought a one-year extension of Yadava’s tenure.

On deputation from the IB to his parent cadre, Yadava was appointed for a two-year term beginning February 2019.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 1 clarified that Yadava would continue to be the police chief.

Vij had asked the Home Secretary to send a panel of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who had completed 30 years of service to the UPSC for the selection of a new DGP.

Official sources told IANS that the Central government has taken serious note regarding Vij’s objection after granting extension to the DGP.

Earlier, there was a tug-of-war between Khattar and Vij over the latter asking the former to chargesheet and remove Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Anil Rao.

Vij, who was unhappy with Rao, had asked the Home Secretary to remove him for “inefficiency, insubordination and dereliction of duty”.

In a letter written to Khattar, Vij had said the CID chief did not apprise him in routine about the current law and order situation in the state.

Vij had demanded that Rao should be replaced by Shrikant Jadhav, another senior IPS officer.

Jadhav was suspended by the previous BJP government for negligence during the 2016 Jat quota violence. He was later reinstated on technical grounds.

In the past, there was ‘tussle’ between the duo over the control of the CID.

Finally, the Chief Minister took over the CID portfolio.

