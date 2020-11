Chandigarh, Nov 6 : Haryana on Friday imposed complete ban on firecrackers to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere created by bursting of crackers.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the media that after a detailed discussion, it was decided to completely ban the sale of crackers in the state.

A notification would be issued in this regard on Saturday, he added.

Source: IANS

