Haryana imposes restrictions in six districts in NCR

Chandigarh, Nov 24 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases in six districts in the NCR, it was decided to limit the number of people allowed for social gatherings to 50 for indoor and 100 for outdoor events from November 26.

However, in the remaining districts, the gathering has been limited to 100 persons for indoor functions and double for the outdoor.

Khattar informed this during the video conference of Chief Ministers of eight states on Covid-19 situation presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the situation in the state remained satisfactory in the first and second phase. However, in the third wave of Covid-19, a spurt in number of cases have been registered in the past few days, especially in districts like Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat and Hisar.

He said the state has ramped up testing in NCR areas so that people found positive could be isolated.

The Chief Minister said testing in Haryana has reached 1.24 lakh per million, much more than the national average of 80,000 per million.

He said at present 32,000 tests per day are being conducted in the state which would be further increased in the coming days.

Apart from this, special emphasis is being given on the contact tracing of positive cases. At present, the number of positive cases in the state is 6.86 per cent with fatal rate one per cent.

Efforts are being made to further reduce the fatal rate to below one per cent, he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.