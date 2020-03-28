Haryana man kills family, commits suicide

Chandigarh: A-36-year-old grocery seller in Haryana’s Panipat town on Saturday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children with his licensed pistol before killing himself, the police said.

The dead included his eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The incident occurred in Raj Nagar locality.

The police suspect a family dispute was the cause of the crime.

Source: IANS

