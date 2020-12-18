Haryana minister flays Oppn for misleading farmers over agri laws

Gurugram, Dec 18 : Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Friday attacked the Opposition for misleading farmers over the new farm laws.

The Minister said the new farm laws will only benefit farmers but the Opposition parties are playing dirty politics by deceiving the farmers in order for their personal motives.

Dalal was in Gurugram to inspect the site where a new flower market will be developed soon.

The Minister asserted that the farmers cannot be benefited by the old agricultural laws.

He added that if the old laws were beneficial, the farmers would have become prosperous in the last 73 years.

“The present BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to double the income of farmers by 2022 as soon as the government is formed and accordingly, changes are being made in the agricultural laws for the betterment of the farmers,” Dalal said.

He said that Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has held talks with farmers’ representatives’ on the agricultural laws and assured them of action on the suggestions, while removing many of their doubts.

The Minister also pointed out that the Opposition parties are misleading the farmers by saying that the government is ending the mandi system while the truth is that the government is expanding the mandis.

He informed that a huge flower market will be opened in Gurugram and also Asia’s biggest fruit and vegetable market at Ganaur in Sonipat district, the construction of which will start in the next three months.

Similarly, to open an apple mandi in Pinjore, it will be tendered in the next 10-12 days.

In response to a question, the Agriculture Minister said that the decision of the Supreme Court in the SYL canal case has come in favour of Haryana.

“Water is now an important issue in Haryana as there is no drinking water left in 10-12 districts of the state. I would like to make a request to the opposition parties and all the parties who are protesting, to add a demand for Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal construction along with their demands so that the state’s long pending issue could also be resolved,” Dalal told mediapersons.

The Minister also paid homage to all the farmers who had died amid demonstrations against the agricultural laws.

Dalal hoped that the farmers’ issue would be resolved with the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“We appealed to the farmers to start a dialogue with the government because the solution to every issue can be resolved only by negotiation,” Dalal said.

