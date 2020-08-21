Haryana orders closure of shops, offices on weekends

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 8:17 pm IST

Chandigarh, Aug 21 : With the continuous spike in coronavirus cases, Haryana on Friday ordered the closure of shops, except those dealing in essential items, and offices on weekends, starting this Saturday.

State Health Minister Anil Vij, who also holds the Home portfolio announced the partial lockdown across the state.

In a tweet, he informed that all offices and shops, except essential, will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.

The state, which shares its border with Delhi, has recorded over 50,000 cases of coronavirus and 578 deaths.

However, there will be no restrictions on the movement of people.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

