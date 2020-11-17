Haryana plans to enact law to combat ‘love-jihad’

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 8:44 pm IST
Haryana plans to enact law to combat 'love-jihad'

Chandigarh, Nov 17 : Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a strict law will be enacted to control ‘lov-jihad’ cases. A committee will be constituted to draft this law.

The Home Minister held the first meeting here with higher officials and decided that a discussion on the issue will also be held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Home Minister said with the enactment of this law, strict action will be taken against any person who is found in religious conversion by pressuring, tempting someone or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or try to do so in the name of love.

READ:  Airlines allowed to deploy up to 70% capacity in domestic sector

Vij said the state will also study the laws made by other states.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 8:44 pm IST
Back to top button