Haryana Police bust illegal arms making unit in UP

Chandigarh, Dec 28 : Haryana Police on Monday said it has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh and recovered machinery used in making weapons.

The crackdown was made by a team following the interrogation of Istaq Ahmed, a resident of Bazar Mohalla of Baheri in UP’s Bareilly district, who was arrested in connection with recovery of illegal arms in Sirsa town, an official statement said.

The illegal unit was busted by the police during a raid.

As many as 19 butts of illegal pistols, 10 barrels, 19 springs, 20 screws, three triggers, one unfinished pistol and other items were recovered from the unit.

Two other accused have been identified during the interrogation.

So far, four accused, including kingpin Ahmed, have been arrested in this case with the recovery of 22 illegal pistols, 72 live and empty cartridges.

On a tip off, a police team on December 19 arrested Dara Singh and Amarjeet Singh and recovered a huge cache of weapons in Sirsa. During their remand, police arrested Avtar Singh, a resident of Punjab, along with five illegal pistols from a hotel in Hisar.

Ahmed was arrested subsequently.

