Haryana Police Inspector shot by assailants in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 7 : A Haryana Police Inspector was shot in the shoulder by three unidentified assailants here on Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred in the Palam Vihar area at around 8 p.m.

The injured Inspector was identified as Sonu Malik, who is posted at the commando wing of the state police at Karnal.

Malik, who had gone to a property dealer’s office in Palam Vihar with a relative, was leaving when he was attacked.

“When he stepped outside the property dealer’s office, three unidentified car-borne assailants shot him. The bullet hit Malik’s right shoulder. Malik fired back on the attackers but the culprits managed to escape unhurt in their car,” said an official.

Malik was taken to Medanta hospital where he is being treated. He is said to be out of danger, the police said.

Initial investigations have revealed that an old rivalry was behind the incident. Sources also claimed that the attackers had conducted a recce of the Inspector’s movements before committing the crime.

“The attackers were three in number. They also had all movement information of the Inspector,” the police said.

Earlier, Malik was posted at the Haryana Plice’s Special Task Force (STF) at Bhondsi in Gurugram.

No case has been registered so far.

Source: IANS

