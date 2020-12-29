Haryana Police trace 1,716 children this year

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 6:14 pm IST
Chandigarh, Dec 29 : Haryana Police on Tuesday said 1,716 missing children were traced this year and handed them over to their families.

Among the traced children, 771 were boys and 945 girls. Some of them had been missing for a long time, an official statement said.

The police have also rescued 1,189 child beggars and 1,941 child labourers this year.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said apart from maintaining law and order and curbing crime, the officers and policemen prioritised tracing and reuniting missing children with their family.

He said 283 of the children were traced by the specialised Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch, which has shown great dedication to the work.

