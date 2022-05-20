Haryana releasing over 1,049 cusecs water to Delhi: Khattar

Chandigarh: Advising the AAP government in Delhi not to do “petty politics” on sharing water, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday categorically said Haryana is releasing more than 1,049 cusecs water to the national capital.

“We can’t deprive Haryana of its water and give Delhi more than their legitimate share,” he told the media here.

“Instead of doing petty politics on water, the Delhi government should convince Punjab to release Haryana’s legitimate share of water at the earliest. I promise that the day Punjab will give our share, Haryana will increase Delhi’s water share,” he added.

The Chief Minister said whenever the Delhi Jal Board knocked the Supreme Court or the high court’s door, it has always been proved that Haryana is releasing more than 1,049 cusecs of water from the Munak headworks for Delhi against its share of 719 cusecs.

“We are providing the Yamuna water to Delhi as per the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) allocation existing on this date.

“Haryana has been supplying water to the Haiderpur, Nangloi, Chandrawal and Wazirabad treatment plants in Delhi,” he said.

He said on February 29, 1996, the apex court had directed Haryana to provide an additional 330 cusecs of water per day to Delhi. Earlier, Delhi’s share in water was 719 cusecs per day. In compliance with these orders, Delhi is being given 1,049 cusecs water every day.

“The Delhi government is now lying on the issue of water, which is very unfortunate,” said Khattar.

“Time and again we have clarified that Delhi is getting its legitimate share. The Delhi government should understand that it is not the responsibility of Haryana alone to meet their drinking water requirement. Like us they too can also plan on formulating water management schemes,” he added.

On power shortage, the Chief Minister said there is no shortage in Haryana.

Also Read Meri tabahi mein apne haath thi, says Azam Khan on release

He said in the last few days, the state had a power shortage up to 1,800 MW, due to non-availability of power from multiple sources.

“The electricity consumption has increased this year compared to last year. At present, the demand for electricity is 700 to 800 lakh units more than last year’s. Presently, the maximum demand of the state has increased to 9,874 MW. Since May 16, we have been able to supply electricity as per the consumption requirement,” he said.

He said the state has also started getting 600 MW power from an Adani unit and more power is likely to come. By May 30, additional 600 MW power is likely to be available from the Khedar Unit-II.

The Chief Minister said the state has started getting 26 MW power from solar and windmills and by June 15, 127 MW more solar power will be available.