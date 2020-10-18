Haryana reports no coronavirus death after four months

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 9:32 pm IST

Chandigarh, Oct 18 : In a first in over four months, no death owing to coronavirus was reported in Haryana on Sunday, the government said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said it is after a span of four months and 12 days or after 135 days that no death due to novel coronavirus was reported.

Last time, the state reported no Covid death was on June 6.

Arora added: “We will remain proactive and alert till there is a lasting solution to the Covid-19 infection.”

