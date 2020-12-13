Haryana restructures command authority for irrigation projects

Chandigarh, Dec 13 : The Haryana Government on Sunday announced to restructure and redesignate the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) as Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) for the effective implementation of micro irrigation projects in the state.

This and several other decisions were taken at a meeting on restructuring of CADA held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

He said the aim of the government is to ensure optimum and effective utilization of available water resources. He directed that while implementing the micro irrigation projects, priority should be given to the areas having scarcity of water.

Apart from this, farmers should be educated about the benefits of micro irrigation so as to encourage them to adopt micro irrigation techniques in agriculture.

It was decided to ensure 30 per cent component of micro irrigation in MICADA works expenditure with 10 per cent progressive increase every year.

A decision was also taken to formulate a subsidy scheme for the setting up of water tanks on farmers’ land, for agriculture crops on the lines of the Horticulture Department. Besides, the work for the rehabilitation of watercourses would be transferred from the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources to MICADA.

It was also decided that MICADA would formulate a ‘Watercourse Construction Policy’ to further promote micro irrigation.

