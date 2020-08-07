Haryana roadways accommodating full capacity during journey

Gurugram, Aug 8 : Neglecting the social distancing norms, Haryana roadways has allowed passengers to board buses to their full capacity.

Haryana roadways buses have a capacity to accommodate 52 passengers in a bus and same number of tickets were issued on Friday.

When asked Radhe Shyam Vohra, a conductor of Haryana Roadways said we area implementing the order which has come on Friday morning.

“It is a serious threat of Corona spread as passengers sit next to each other while travelling in the bus. The order came from Haryana government and we cannot challenge it,” he said before starting his journey from Gurugram to Mahendragarh.

He further said that even if some passengers de-board the bus in between, we are allowed to board the same number of passengers.

Haryana government’s decision came at a time when Covid-19 cases have crossed 60,000 mark in the state. In Gurugram itself, 9,535 Covid positive cases were reported on Friday.

The fresh development has created a sharp reaction from the passengers.

Noor Mohamad, a resident of Ferojpur Jhirka said, “Bus is the only medium to reach from Gurugram to Ferojpur Jhirka. We do not have train facility. We are travelling in the bus by risking our lives.”

Soni Sharma, a resident of Bhiwani who came to Gurugram to met a relative said, “When I came to Gurugram, the buses were plying with only half of the capcity and passengers felt safe as social distancing norms were been followed but now it seems Haryana governemnt is only looking to generate revenue by putting the lives of the people at risk.”

