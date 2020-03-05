Haryana Secretariat has no citizenship record of Khattar

A+ A-

Haryana: In an RTI reply, Haryana Secretariat said that no citizenship record of State CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, his Cabinet colleagues and the Governor is available with it.

It may be mentioned that the RTI was filed by a Panipat-based activist last month. The activist had asked the details of citizenship certificates or attested copies of documents of Haryana Chief Minister, all the Ministers in the State Cabinet and the Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

RTI reply

Replying to it, Secretariat said, “While returning your (P.P. Kapoor) letter, we would like to inform that the Chief Minister’s secretariat branch doesn’t have any such record available with it. The information sought by you might be available with the Election Commission. Hence, you may get in touch with the Election Commission for the relevant information.”

Earlier, Khattar had disclosed that under CAA, 1500 applications are received in Haryana.