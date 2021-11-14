Haryana shuts schools in 4 districts due to air pollution

Published: 14th November 2021

Gurugram: A day after the Delhi government announced to shut schools amid air pollution, the Haryana government on Sunday also ordered closure of all schools — private and government — in four districts, Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat, till November 17.

According to the order, both government and private offices have been advised to work from home.

Besides, there is a complete ban on operation of stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities.

The Deputy Commissioner of the concerned districts has been directed to constitute joint inspections teams for enforcing the directions and ensuring extensive checking, monitoring and action against the violators.

The air quality in the National Capital Region currently reeling in the ‘severe category’, left people gasping for fresh air on Sunday morning.

