Haryana to recruit 400 to 500 doctors

Chandigarh, March 9 : Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that to overcome the shortage of specialist doctors, a separate cadre for them would be created and soon recruit 400 to 500 doctors would be recruited.

Replying to a question during the Budget session of the Assembly here, he said, “There are about 4,800 sanctioned posts of doctor in the state, out of which 1,141 posts are vacant. Of them, around 200 doctors are working in Chandigarh.”

The Minister said since 2014 there has been an extensive improvement in the healthcare system. The maternal mortality rate has declined to 91 from 127, neonatal mortality rate to 22 from 26 and infant mortality rate to 30 from 41.

Also, the sex ratio in the state has also improved and has increased from 868 to 918.

Vij said 55 posts of medical officers have been approved in the District Civil Hospital of Ambala City, out of which doctors have been appointed on 46 posts.

In addition, seven medical officers have been working on deputation outside the District Civil Hospital of Ambala City.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.