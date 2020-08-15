Haryana to supply round-the-clock power to 200 more villages

Panchkula (Hry), Aug 15 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that his government will ensure 24-hour power supply to 200 more villages.

The Chief Minister’s announcement was among the string of incentives announced for the people of the state on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

With the additional 200 villages under the Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon scheme, the total number of such villages in the state has been raised to 4,838, an official statement said.

Also the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme has been extended to 20 lakh families, opening of 3,000 play-way schools, of which 1,000 will be opened this year, and opening of 82 new Sanskriti model schools.

Khattar also announced that 242 villages would be made free from ‘Lal Dora’ by October 2.

On this occasion, he also congratulated the people on the foundation day of Panchkula district. He said that on this day in 1995, Panchkula became the 17th district of Haryana.

While stating that the government has taken many historical steps to empower women so that they could get the right to equality in a real manner, the Chief Minister said the recent decision to ensure 50 per cent participation of women in panchayats is a major step towards their empowerment.

Source: IANS

