Haryana to take up construction of 650 km roads: Khattar

Chandigarh, March 12 : Giving a massive boost to infrastructure development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in the Budget estimates for 2021-22, on Friday announced the state would take up the construction of 650 km of new roads along with improvement of 5,000 km roads.

To reduce congestion and improve road safety, the government has accorded administrative approval for the construction of 11 bypasses amounting to Rs 1,007.19 crore.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said this while presenting the state Budget during the ongoing session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the construction of Tohana bypass has been initiated. The government will also undertake the construction of Uchana and Bahadurgarh bypasses in this fiscal.

He said the government of India has allocated 2,500 km roads for widening and strengthening in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Phase-III.

Out of this, 688 km roads in 2020-21 and 1,213 km in 2021-22 have been proposed for strengthening and widening.

He said under NABARD funded schemes, the construction of 416 km road has been completed and the construction of 357 km roads is in progress.

In 2021-22, construction of 323 km of rural roads will be undertaken with assistance from NABARD.

Khattar said in 2020-21, a total of 317 km new roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 253 crore and 1,545 km of roads have been improved through strengthening and widening at the cost of Rs 1,009.15 crore.

