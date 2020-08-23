Haryana woman held for beating up mother-in-law

By Nihad Amani Updated: 23rd August 2020 8:18 pm IST
Chandigarh: A woman in Haryana’s Sonipat was arrested on Sunday after a video in which she is seen beating her 82-year-old mother-in-law went viral on social media, a police official said.

Along with the woman, her mother has also been arrested for abuse, SHO of Sonipat City police station Sandeep Retauli said over the phone.

He said the 82-year-old woman’s son had lodged a police complaint that his mother was beaten up.

The elderly woman’s grandchildren had captured the alleged abuse on a mobile phone, Retauli said.

In the video, her daughter-in-law is seen hitting her with a dustpan.

The elderly woman’s daughter-in-law was allegedly forcing her to do household chores, the SHO said.

“We arrested the woman and her mother in the case for abuse. A case under various provisions of the IPC, including punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, has been registered against the two on complaint of the elderly woman’s son,” he said.

“The video of the incident in which the woman can be seen beating her mother-in-law was filmed by the elderly woman’s grandchildren,” Retauli said.

Asked who had circulated the video on social media, he said further investigations into the matter were underway.

Source: IANS
