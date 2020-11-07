‘Haryana’s 75% quota for locals will hamper foreign and domestic investment’

New Delhi, Nov 7 : Haryana state Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has appealed to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to reverse its order reserving 75 per cent jobs for local residents of the state.

Speaking to IANS, CII Haryana Chief Sanjay Kapur, who is also the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto component manufacturer with factories in the state, said: “Haryana was ranked at number three in terms of ease of doing business due to its progressive and transparent policies. But off late, we’ve been slipping. This is because of restrictive policy decisions like this. I appeal to the honourable chief minister and the deputy chief minister to reverse this job quota decision in the interest of the state’s overall growth.”

The Haryana government had earlier this week passed a bill in the state assembly providing 75 per cent reservation for state residents in local jobs paying Rs 50,000 per month or less.

Kapur said that though the thought behind the state government’s decision is noble as it will provide more job opportunities for the people of Haryana, but the move would hamper hiring of best talents by the companies.

“This in turn would hamper foreign and domestic investment in the state as industry wants free hand in hiring so that it is able to hire the best suited person for the job,” he said.

Kapur said the state needs to strike a balance in providing jobs as well as attracting investments. “It cannot sacrifice one for the other,” he said.

Haryana is home to a large number of hi-tech industries which require best manpower from across India. It has been attracting skilled and semi-skilled persons from all over the country.

