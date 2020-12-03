Haryana’s first science city to be developed in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 2 : Haryana will soon have a dedicated Science City in Gurugram with the purpose of giving practical information science along with books to the children and youths of the state so they can understand the science related facts very closely.

For this, a team of the Central government visited four villages to develop Science City in the district on Wednesday. The team consisted of officials from the state government’s Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Culture and Haryana Space Application Center.

The team has visited Ghamroj, Nimoth, Rahaka and Patali Hajipur villages in Gurugram. The team was accompanied by Sohna’s SDM Chinar Chahal.

The team’s coordinator said that the Science City is expected to come up in an area of 25 to 30 acres.

“After identification of the place, its detailed project reports (DPR) will be prepared. In the initial phase, about Rs 500 crore will be spent on this project, 50 per cent of which will be borne by the central government and 50 per cent of the state government,” the coordinator said.

Till now three science cities – Kolkata, Jalandhar and Ahmedabad – are in the country and the fourth science city which will soon be developed in the state as well as first in the NCR region.

The concept of Science City has gained popularity in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

There are plans to have a museum, experiment laboratories, lecture halls, digital system, and various libraries at the Science City.

“Science plays a major role in the development of society. The main focus will be on children so that they use the facilities and become great human beings in the future. Also the children will also be able to clear their doubts related to science,” said Sohna SDM Chinar Chahal.

The team coordinator also informed that there is also a plan to develop scientific facilities of Indian Research Space Organization (ISRO) in Science City. Giving an example, he explained how the satellite would take pictures of the earth, process it, plan it, get the satellite into the orbit and how it would be launched, etc.

The project is being worked out under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Additional Chief Secretary of state government’s Department of Science and Technology Amit Jha.

